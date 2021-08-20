Orange Police Beat 8.18-8.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 18 – August 19, 2021:
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 200 block of West Turret Ave
- Two incidents of theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 2500 block of International Ave
- Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 1000 block of Scott Street
- Controlled substance at the 876 mile marker on Interstate 10
- Assault on Circle S
Thursday, Aug. 19
- Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Assist other agency at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1800 block of 21st Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at West Park and Strickland Drive
- Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department