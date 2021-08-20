expand
August 21, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.18-8.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:02 am Friday, August 20, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 18 – August 19, 2021:

Wednesday, Aug. 18

  • Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 200 block of West Turret Ave
  • Two incidents of theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 2500 block of International Ave
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 1000 block of Scott Street
  • Controlled substance at the 876 mile marker on Interstate 10
  • Assault on Circle S

Thursday, Aug. 19

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Assist other agency at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1800 block of 21st Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at West Park and Strickland Drive
  • Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

