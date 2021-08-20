Orange Police Beat 8.18-8.19.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 18 – August 19, 2021:

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 200 block of West Turret Ave

Two incidents of theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 2500 block of International Ave

Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 1000 block of Scott Street

Controlled substance at the 876 mile marker on Interstate 10

Assault on Circle S

Thursday, Aug. 19

Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Assist other agency at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1800 block of 21 st Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at West Park and Strickland Drive

Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department