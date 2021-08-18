Today is Aug. 18
NATIONAL FAJITA DAY
On August 18th, National Fajita Day recognizes the sizzling deliciousness of the savory Tex-Mex flavor found in fajitas.
In the early 1930s, Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas developed what we’ve grown to love all over the United States. Using throwaway cuts of beef, they developed the fajita. However, it wasn’t long before they became a staple in the region. These cowboys cooked the steak over an open fire or grill. Once cooked, they served it with flour or corn tortillas. In later years, fresh Pico de gallo, guacamole, and southwestern spices elevated the fajita. Soon the convenient meal for hardworking cowboys made an introduction to new audiences. The fajita became a destination food in the culinary world.
As their popularity grew, fajitas added a colorful flair to Tex-Mex menus. Sizzling platters full of bright peppers, onions, and a mouthwatering aroma delighted patrons. Menu choices beyond tender steak also broadened the fajita spectrum. Sweet shrimp, lean chicken, or pork with freshly made tortillas arrived at tables with fanfare. By the 1980s, most Mexican restaurants in the United States served fajitas. In the modern culinary kitchen, lime, cilantro and a plethora of vegetables find their way into a fajita, too. Add to that the perfect seasonings and mouths really begin to water!
Another flavor boost comes from grilling with mesquite. It adds a smoky flavor and bacon adds crunch. Of course, who could forget the cheese? With their festive presentations, fajitas continue to be enjoyed today. The fajita has come a long way from skirt steak trimmings!
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalFajitaDay
While you’re celebrating the day, invite a friend to join you for these flavorful entrees! Whether you prefer shrimp, steak or chicken, there’s a fajita for you. Pick your favorite from all the amazing flavors, and don’t forget to use #NationalFajitaDay to share on social media.
Are you looking for a deal to help you celebrate? Well, look no further! Our Celebration Deals page is constantly updated with the latest offers. Do you have a special to celebrate the day? Let us know using our Contact Us link. We’ll get them added!
NATIONAL FAJITA DAY HISTORY
In 2016, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina founded National Fajita Day to celebrate the sizzling Tex-Mex flavor of the fajita!
The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the celebration in July of 2016 to be observed on August 18th annually.
Recipe from https://www.inspiredtaste.net/
How to Make The Best Fajitas
- PREP 30mins
- COOK 35mins
- TOTAL 1hr 5mins
Fajitas cook quickly so taking a bit of time to season steak, chicken or shrimp with our simple fajita seasoning is a good idea. Use our recipe as a guide; you can make all three proteins or make one. Use 2 1/2 pounds of protein for six people. Even though it is only the two of us, we still make the whole batch. The leftovers are fabulous.
YOU WILL NEED
FOR THE FAJITAS2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Salt and fajita seasoning, recipe below
1 pound flank or strip steak
1 pound chicken breast (2 medium)
1/2 pound shrimp, deveined with tails left on
1 pound bell peppers or poblano peppers, sliced (3 medium)
1 large onion, sliced into half moons
1 tablespoon minced garlic, about 3 cloves
3 tablespoons tequila, light beer or chicken stock
2 limes
FAJITA SEASONING1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
WHAT TO SERVE WITH FAJITASWarm tortillas, try homemade flour tortillas
Beans and rice
Avocado or homemade guacamole
Sour cream
Fresh tomato, pico de gallo or roasted tomato salsa
Shredded lettuce
Shredded cheese or crumbled queso fresco
August 18th Celebrated (and Not So Celebrated) History
1868
While observing a solar eclipse, French astronomer, Pierre Janssen, discovers helium. On the periodic table, the new element received the symbol He.
1872
Aaron Montgomery Ward produces a mail-order catalog that would launch a growing era of mail-order publications that would last more than 100 years.
1920
With ratification from Tennesse, the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote became law.
1926
The first weather map transmitted by telecast is broadcast for the use of sailing vessels. Invented by Charles Francis Jenkins, the invention provided up-to-date weather details to ship captains.
1949
Henry Bosenberg receives the first horticulture patent for a rose plant. His climbing or trailing rose still grows today, though, the patent has long expired.
1954
Replacing an absent Labor Secretary, Assistant Secretary of Labor, James P. Mitchell became the first black person to attend a Cabinet meeting. The event took place under President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration.
1958
Publisher G.P. Putnam’s Sons publishes the first American edition of Lolita, a controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov.
1960
The birth control pill known as Enovid goes on sale. The FDA approved the progesterone based contraceptive earlier that same year.
1962
Just days after The Beatles release drummer Pete Best, they replace him with Ringo Starr.
1982
In a game that was scoreless through the 19th inning, the Dodgers beat the Cubs after 21 innings in the longest game in Wrigley Field history.
2004
In an Olympic sweep, Americans take gold, silver, and bronze in the 400-meter hurdles at the Beijing.
2017
A research team led by Paul Allen discovers the USS Indianapolis 18,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean’s surface. Seventy-two years before, a Japanese submarine sunk the Naval cruiser toward the end of World War II.
August 18th Celebrated (and Not So Celebrated) Birthdays
Virginia Dare – 1587
Just days after landing at Roanoke Island, Virginia, Eleanor Dare gives birth to the first English child born in the Americas. She and her husband, Ananias, name the baby girl Virginia.
Meriwether Lewis – 1774
The explorer became known for his Corps of Discovery Expedition which traced the lands west of the Mississippi after the acquisition of the Louisiana Purchase. Along with William Clark and their crew, the explore would reach the Pacific Ocean by way of Missouri, Yellowstone, and Columbia Rivers
Marshall Field – 1834
The American entrepreneur founded Marshall Field and Company. The department store would later become a chain known as Marshall Field’s.
Carl Rungius – 1869
The German-born artist is best known for his North American wildlife paintings.
Lucy Ozarin – 1914
A psychiatrist, Lucy Ozarin resigned her position at Gowanda State Hospital to enlist in the U.S. Navy. She became one of the first psychiatrists in the Navy.
Shelley Winters – 1920
The Academy Award-winning actress appeared in over 160 films and television shows. Some of her most noted roles included Charlotte Haze in Lolita and Mrs. Petronella Van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank.
Rosalynn Smith Carter – 1927
As the 41st First Lady of the United States, Carter continued her role as an advocate for numerous causes including art and mental health.
Roman Polanski – 1933
The director, writer and actor is known for the films Rosemary’s Baby, The Pianist, and Frantic.
Roberto Clemente – 1934
The baseball Hall of Famer was known for his speed and powerful right arm. Clemente played 17 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates until his tragic death in a plane crash in 1972.
Robert Redford – 1936
Actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Redford starred in numerous films including The Way We Were, Out of Africa, A River Runs Through It, and The Discovery.
Patrick Swayze – 1952
The dancer, actor and singer gained popularity during the 1980s in roles such as Dirty Dancing, Roadhouse and Ghost.
Malcolm Jamal Warner – 1970
Best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner also joined the casts of Community and The Resident.
Steve Chen – 1978
The entrepreneur co-founded the video-sharing website YouTube.
**