Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.2-8.8.21

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 2 – August 8, 2021:

Monday, Aug. 2

Theft on Interstate 10 in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Animal bite at the corner of Houseman Street and Concord Street in Vidor

Runaway at the 5900 block of Gilbert Drive in Orange

Assault at the 5000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Stolen vehicle at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Burglary at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Thursday, Aug. 5

Disturbance at the 300 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

Theft at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Suspicious vehicle at the 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange

Friday, Aug. 6

Narcotics incident in Orange

Saturday, Aug. 7

Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of Flicker in Orange

Theft at the 100 block of South Fisherman Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2000 block of Concord Street in Vidor

Assault at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor

Assault at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 8

Burglary at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Shooting at the 5900 block of Ashland Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office