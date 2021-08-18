Michael Hoke Memorial Outdoor Awareness Program for Kids

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having The 6th Annual Michael Hoke Memorial Outdoor Awareness for Kids. This program teaches kids about the outdoors with activities like Camp Cooking, Duck Dog Demo, Nature Trails, how to identify Skulls and Furs, and other activities. It is for ages 8 to 14 and is on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:30. Cost of this program is $10. The location will be at Claiborne West Park at 4105 North St, Vidor, TX. We recommend closed toe shoes only, no sandals. To register go to Orange.agrilife.org and click on the registrations link. Deadline to register is September 10, 2021. If you have any questions call the Extension office at 409-882-7010.