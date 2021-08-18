Corrections officer indicted for providing meth and sex to an inmate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A 38-year-old Beeville woman has been arrested on charges of attempting to bring meth to an inmate with whom she also had a sexual relationship, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Aug. 11 against Jolienne Salinas. Yesterday, law enforcement took her into custody. She is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby at 10:15 a.m. tomorrow.

Salinas is a correctional officer at FCI Three Rivers, a medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

The indictment alleges that in early May 2020, Salinas provided or attempted to provide meth to an inmate. Additionally, she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the inmate from approximately September 2019 to May 2020.

If convicted, Salinas faces up to 20 years in prison for providing narcotics for an inmate, while the sexual relations charge carries a possible 15-year-term of imprisonment. She also faces a $250,000 possible fine on each count of conviction.

Department of Justice-Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. De Pena is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.