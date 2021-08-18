expand
August 18, 2021

Arrest made in Lake Charles homicide

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The victim from Tuesday’s homicide has been identified as Broderick Jackson, 34, of Lake Charles.

On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, the Lake Charles Police Department arrested Andre Price Jr., 27, of Lake Charles, and charged him with 2nd degree murder.  Judge Fazzio issued a bond of $750K.

This investigation continues and anyone with information pertaining to this offense is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department’s lead investigator, Sgt. John Russell at 337.491.1311.

