Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.26 – 8.1.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 26 – August 1, 2021:

Monday, July 26

Missing person at the 2000 block of Wagner Road in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Fraud at the Orange County Jail. Inmate reported he had been arrested for a charge that his brother was responsible for and had used his ID information.

Assault of a child at the 4000 block of Willowood in Vidor

Burglary at the 2000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 27

Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Traffic stop at the 100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Bridge City., The stop resulted in a person being arrested.

Stolen vehicle on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Animal bite at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Wednesday, July 28

Stolen vehicle at the 3900 block of Carter Road in Vidor

Recovery of a vehicle at the 5700 block of Main in Vidor

Fraud at the 600 block of Jasper Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 5900 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Fraud at the 7299 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor

Suspicious person at the 20000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5400 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5000 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange

Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor

Friday, July 30

Animal nuisance at the 1400 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange

A report of a horse being cruelly treated was reported at the 5100 block of Farm to Marker Road 1136 in Orange

Suspicious vehicle near Guillory Road and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Burglary at the 8000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange.

Saturday, July 31

Criminal mischief at the 16000 block of State Hey. 62 in Orange

9-1-1- Hang up at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Sunday, Aug. 1

Disturbance at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Buckhorn Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 300 block of Pintail Lane in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office