LCPD investigates homicide

On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at 12:42 AM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the 1900 block of Winterhalter Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Officers discovered one person having expired as a result of their injuries.

Cpl. Houston Boyt is the initial reporting Officer.

Evidence Officer Hayley Alfred processed the scene.

Sergeant John Russell is the lead investigator.

This investigation continues and as additional information becomes available, it will be shared with the media.

Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sergeant John Russell at 337.491.1311.