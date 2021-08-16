expand
August 18, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.13-8.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:59 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 13 – August 15, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 13

  • Theft at the 1800 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 11th and Burton
  • Warrant service on Byron Road

Saturday, Aug. 14

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Theft at the 1500 block of Dupont Drive
  • Public intoxication at the 500 block of Knox Ave

Sunday, Aug. 15

  • Driving under the influence – drugs – at Meeks Drive near Clark
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of Jayway Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive
  • Assault at the 4200 block of Glenhurst Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bob Hall

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

