Orange Police Beat 8.13-8.15.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 13 – August 15, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 13

Theft at the 1800 block of Allie Payne Road

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 11th and Burton

Warrant service on Byron Road

Saturday, Aug. 14

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Theft at the 1500 block of Dupont Drive

Public intoxication at the 500 block of Knox Ave

Sunday, Aug. 15

Driving under the influence – drugs – at Meeks Drive near Clark

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of Jayway Street

Miscellaneous incidents at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive

Assault at the 4200 block of Glenhurst Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bob Hall

