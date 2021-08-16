Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.9-8.13.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 9 – August 13, 2021:

Joshua Richardson and Lauren Gearhart

Timothy Gorman and Alycia Flatt

James Mauldin and Haley Worthy

Garrett Dixon and Nicole Aymond

Joel West and Kara Warren

Dillon Bryer and Kassandra Gomez

William Petree and Patricia Petree

Enrique Martinez and Victoria Cantu

William Hamm and Patricia Cox

Bryan Speight and Nicole Schroeder

Jacob Dalton and Lauren LeDoux

Randy Sparks and Gwendolyn Janise

Noah Frillou and Brittany Middleton