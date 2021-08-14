expand
NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. Sat 8.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Fred has weakened now to a tropical wave. However, it could strengthen again on Sunday in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Landfall projections have shifted further west, somewhere near Mobile, Alabama on Monday. The good news? No impacts are expected in our region from Fred.

Tropical Storm Grace is east of the Caribbean. It will be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and near Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Monday. This will hamper rescue efforts from the 7.2 earthquake this morning in Haiti.
Grace could eventually get in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by next Thursday or Friday. Lots of uncertainty that far out. We will continue to monitor.

