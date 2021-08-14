Lady Cardinals roll to Lumberton crown, Lady Bobcats a solid third

LUMBERTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals strolled to the crown at the Lumberton Volleyball Tournament Saturday while the Orangefield Lady Bobcats captured third-place.

The Lady Cardinals (10-0) bounced back nicely to topple the Liberty Lady Panthers 25-27, 25-13, 15-8 in the championship tilt.

Harlee Tupper powered her way to 12 kills, six digs, two aces and a block.

Taryn Doiron notched 29 assists to go along with five digs, four aces and three kills. Caryss Carpenter had 11 digs, a kill and an ace. Demi Carter notched eight kills and three blocks. Morgan Louvier had five kills, five digs and three blocks and Lauren Richter shined defensive with 13 digs.

In the semifinals, the Lady Cardinals downed Tarkington 25-11, 25-12.

Taryn Doiron had 24 assists, six digs, four kills and three aces. Tupper notched eight kills, seven digs and an ace. Louvier had six kills and two aces and Carter had four kills.

Earlier Saturday, the Lady Cardinals dropped Corrigan-Camden 25-13, 25-16.

Doiron had 18 assists, two kills and an ace. Louvier claimed eight kills, four digs and three aces. Tupper had nine digs, four kills and three aces. Lauren Richter had seven digs and Carter and four kills.

The Lady Cardinals return home Tuesday to face Beaumont United.

The Lady Bobcats finished up the Lumberton Tournament, going 7-1 and taking 3rd place in the Gold Bracket.

They started the morning defeating Evadale 25-18, 26-24. Then fell to Liberty 19-25, 20-25. Then defeated Tarkington 25-21, 16-25, and 15-8.

VS TARKINGTON

Madison Greenway had 12 kills and 17 digs. Mackenzie Haley had 8 kills. Faith burnette had 16 digs and 13 assists. Brianna Moore had 12 assists.

VS LIBERTY

Mackenzie Haley 5 kills. Madison Greenway 4 kills and 12 digs. Greenlea Oldham had 2 Blocks. Darth Burnette 6 digs and 7 assists.

VS EVADALE

Faith Burnette 12 assists, 7 digs. Madison Greenway 6 aces, 11 kills, 14 digs. Alayna Dodd and Harleigh Rawls 8 digs.

The Lady Bobcats will travel to Liberty on Tuesday.