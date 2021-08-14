Community Calendar 8.14 – 8.19.21

Aug. 14

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Aug. 16

Korean Conflict Program

On Monday, August 16, a program honoring veterans who served in Korea will take place at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall, located at 5303 North 16th Street (Hwy. 87 north), Orange, Texas. The program will feature special recognition of those veterans who served in Korea as well as a short video about the conflict. ‘The program is open to everyone and would be a great way to inform teenagers about an important time in our nation’s history. For further information, contact John Clark at 409-883-0264.

Aug. 19

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#