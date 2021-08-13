expand
August 13, 2021

Photo courtesy of Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce

Welcome Kimberly Manning Images

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:26 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting for Kimberly Manning Images which provides unique, creative, styled photo sessions built around your style and personality. Not only do they create classic images they also offer short behind the scenes videos for your social media pages.

Kimberly has spent many years honing her skills and studying under renowned Photographer Colin M. Park. Photography is a passion and she makes sure to continue her education on the subject to stay up to date on the latest technology and capabilities modern photography has to offer. For more information visit www.kimberlymanningimages.com, facebook and Instagram or call 254-592-3629.

