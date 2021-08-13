Today is August 13

NATIONAL FILET MIGNON DAY

National Filet Mignon Day on August 13th celebrates a specialty cut of beef. Usually, from a steer or heifer, a filet mignon is a steak taken from the smaller end of the tenderloin of the beef carcass.

Filet mignon is French for “cute fillet” or “dainty fillet.”

In French, filet mignon may be called filet de boeuf, which translates to beef fillet in English.

When found on a French menu, filet mignon may also refer to pork rather than beef.

Since the filet mignon comes from the most tender portion of the tenderloin, it’s one of the most prized cuts of beef. Therefore, expect this steak to be the most expensive.

Filet mignon is commonly cut into 1 inch to 2 inch thick portions, grilled, and then served as is. When found in grocery stores, filet mignon is already cut into bacon-wrapped portions. The usual method for cooking the filet mignon is to cook it on high heat by either grilling, pan-frying, broiling or roasting. Restaurants may sometimes prepare the fillets served in a cognac cream sauce, au Poivre with peppercorns, or in a red wine reduction.

Due to the low levels of fat found in the fillets, bacon is often used in cooking. The bacon is wrapped around the fillet and pinned closed with a wooden toothpick. The bacon adds flavor, and this process keeps the fillet from drying out during the cooking process.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalFiletMignonDay

Enjoy a nice evening with this Delicious Filet Mignon recipe, together with friends and family. Learn more about how to cook filet mignon or give a shout out to your favorite restaurant that serves the dish. Use #NationalFiletMignonDay to post on social media.

Recipe from https://kitchenswagger.com/ pan-seared-filet-mignon-herb- butter-recipe/

Doneness Temperature Range Oven Duration Very Rare/rare 120° F to 125° F 4 minutes Medium rare 125° F to 130° F 5-6 minutes Medium 135° F to 140° F 6-7 minutes Medium well 145° F to 150° F 8-9 minutes Well done 160° F and above 10+ minutes

Do I Need a Cast Iron Skillet?

Cast iron is really versatile and can be used for so many different recipes. Here is the one I have. Any oven-safe pan should do the trick, however, as a disclaimer, I based the cook times and results off cast iron. Not every pan will yield identical results.

How Long Should I Let Steaks Rest?

The legend, Anthony Bourdain once said, the most important aspect of cooking any steak is the rest period after you take it off the heat. Letting a steak rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting is critical for two reasons. One, it continues to actually cook the steak. Second, the juices evenly distribute throughout the meat, yielding the perfect bite every time. Always let your steaks rest!