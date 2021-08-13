expand
August 13, 2021

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 8.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:06 am Friday, August 13, 2021
Fred continues to be quite disorganized, as it moves west along the northern Cuba coast. It is expected to strengthen back to a tropical storm on Saturday as it moves through the Florida keys. There is some uncertainty for where it will make its final US landfall – anywhere from Mobile, AL to the Florida panhandle late Sunday night or Monday morning.
Fred poses no risk to our region.
Further out in the Atlantic, Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will threaten the eastern Caribbean by Saturday night, and Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Sunday. It is expected to be a tropical storm. So far it does not look like this system will come into the Gulf of Mexico.

