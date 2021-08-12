Orange Police Beat 8.11.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 11, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Coronado and 19 th

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage 16 th Street at Allie Payne

Street at Allie Payne Assault at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Hart Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2500 block of Simmons Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department