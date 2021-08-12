Orange Police Beat 8.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 11, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Coronado and 19th
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage 16th Street at Allie Payne
- Assault at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Hart Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2500 block of Simmons Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department