Lady Bobcats off to 3-0 start in Lumberton tourney
The Orangefield Lady Bobcats are participating in the Lumberton Tournament this week.
On Thursday they finished the 3-0 in day 1 of bracket play by defeating Diboll, Kelly, and Silsbee in straight sets.
Leaders for the day were:
Mackenzie Haley 8 aces, 10 kills, 2 Blocks
Madison Greenway with 13 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs
Greenlea Oldham 9 kills
Faith Burnette 23 assists, 8 digs
Brianna Moore 19 assists
Kylie Mouton 2 Blocks
Libby Thurman with 9 aces
The Lady Bobcats will travel back tomorrow for day 2 of bracket play to take on WOS, Lumberton and Tarkington.