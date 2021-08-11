Today is August 11

NATIONAL SON’S AND DAUGHTER’S DAY

National Son’s and Daughter’s Day on August 11th brings parents and their children together for quality time. On this day, be with the joys of your life.

Let your children know that you are glad they are part of your life. While listening to the events of their day, share family stories. Find out about their hopes and dreams. Learn what inspires them. Teach them something new, or maybe there’s something they can teach you. Enjoy every day you have with them and spend as much quality time as you can.

Time with our children can be fleeting. Not only do they grow quickly, but their interests and needs change, too. Whether we realize it or not, sons and daughters look up to us. They emulate our behavior – the good and the bad. As much as times change, children don’t. We craved our parent’s approval and acceptance. Our children do, too.

Every child is different. Their personalities uniquely fitted to them. While one child devours books, another may deconstruct every electronic device in the house. The chatterbox keeps us awake on long road trips and the night owl keeps us alert to everything under the stars. No two are the same. That’s exactly how it’s supposed to be. Celebrate them and the parts they play in your family.

HOW TO OBSERVE #SonsAndDaughtersDay

Do something special for your children today. If they are at home, go for a walk, or enjoy a local park. Send a card or make a phone call to grown children. Remind them how special they are to you. Use #SonsAndDaughtersDay on social media.

NATIONAL SON’S AND DAUGHTER’S DAY HISTORY

The earliest record National Day Calendar could find of an August 11th observance of this day took place in 1988. It’s mentioned in a Nanaimo (British Columbia, Canada) Daily News article dated August 12, 1988. While we were unable to identify the creator of National Son’s and Daughter’s Day, we did find other earlier events with this name.

According to an article in the August 20, 1944, St. Joseph News-Press/Gazette, in 1936, J Henry Dusenberry first pursued the idea of a Sons’ and Daughters’ Day. The thought occurred to him after hearing a child ask why there was no such occasion. Through his efforts, the day started in Missouri and spread. Parents placed a flower representing each of their children in a vase and put the vase in a prominent room in the house. Throughout the day, parents thought about their children as they gazed at the flowers, especially those who no longer lived in the house. By 1945, the celebration reached its peak at 22 states with organizations participating in the event.

In the following years, organizations such as the Lions Club and women’s auxiliaries would host Sons and Daughters Day in their municipalities. However, these observances would change from year to year.

Then, in 1972, Florida Congressman Claude Pepper submitted a request for the establishment of a Sons’ and Daughters’ Day on behalf of Georgia Paul of Del Rio, Texas. According to the Del Rio News-Herald dated October 28, 1972, the request suggested the proclamation would observe the day on last Sunday in January annually. However, neither the House nor the Senate signed a bill or joint resolution to declare the day.

NATIONAL RASPBERRY BOMBE DAY

National Raspberry Bombe Day on August 11th recognizes this tantalizing frozen dessert. A raspberry bombe creates a beautiful finale to any summer meal. The dessert will be the centerpiece of your meal and tastes delicious, too!

Throughout August, raspberries are ripening. That’s why this is the third raspberry holiday in the month. Who doesn’t love the sweet, juicy berry? And they’re even better frozen into a delicious dessert.

A typical bombe contains sherbet, heavy cream, sugar, chopped nuts, candied fruit and a dash of rum. The dessert is layered using a spherical mold and frozen overnight. With raspberries as the main ingredient, the result creates a terrific centerpiece.

Since one raspberry bush can yield several hundred berries per year, make more than one raspberry bombe. That way you can celebrate two days in a row or share with a friend. While the raspberry bombe is already an eye-catching dessert, add some rose petals to the finished product. Why? They will be a conversation starter. Then you can tell your guests that the raspberries are in the genus Rubus of the rose family.

HOW TO OBSERVE #RaspberryBombeDay

You can find numerous recipes for these frozen treats in cookbooks and on the internet. They’ve been served in a variety of flavors since at least 1882. Create your own after picking some fresh raspberries. Share the treat with your helpers. We even have a recipe for you to enjoy!

Ingredients

Ingredient Checklist 2 large egg whites

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch cream of tartar

11 cups raspberries (about 9 pints)

1 pint plus 1 cup raspberry sorbet

2 pints vanilla ice cream

2 tablespoons sliced almonds (optional)

Directions