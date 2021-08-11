Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.19-7.25.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 19 – July 25, 2021:

Monday, July 19

Suspicious circumstances at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Sexual assault reported in Vidor

Assault at the 1500 block of Texla Road in Orange

Wednesday, July 21

Theft at the 400 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor

Trespass at the 1500 block of Antler Drive in Vidor

Theft on Marguerite Drive in Orange

Thursday, July 22

Assault at the 13000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange

Theft at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Theft at the 8800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orangne

Criminal mischief at the 4600 block of Old Hwy 87 in Orange

Friday, July 23

Stolen vehicle at the 10100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Assault at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 7700 block of Cohenour Road in Orange

Saturday, July 24

Traffic collision at the 500 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 500 block of Texla Road in Vidor

Assault at the 5000 block of Whitman Road in Orange

Sunday, July 25

Assist DPS with a collision on Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office