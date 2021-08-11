expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.19-7.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:09 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 19 – July 25, 2021:

Monday, July 19

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Sexual assault reported in Vidor
  • Assault at the 1500 block of Texla Road in Orange

Wednesday, July 21

  • Theft at the 400 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 1500 block of Antler Drive in Vidor
  • Theft on Marguerite Drive in Orange

Thursday, July 22

  • Assault at the 13000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
  • Theft at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 8800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orangne
  • Criminal mischief at the 4600 block of Old Hwy 87 in Orange

Friday, July 23

  • Stolen vehicle at the 10100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Assault at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 7700 block of Cohenour Road in Orange

Saturday, July 24

  • Traffic collision at the 500 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 500 block of Texla Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 5000 block of Whitman Road in Orange

Sunday, July 25

  • Assist DPS with a collision on Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

OrangeYouBold: Being intentional in thoughtful ways

The Postscript: Taking no chances

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.19-7.25.21

OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Business of the Week: JoAnn’s Kitchen

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar