OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Business of the Week: JoAnn’s Kitchen

Joann Apacanis, was born into a family of cooks and developed a love for cooking at a very young age. She remembers at the age of six standing beside her grandmother in the kitchen on her little step stool, as her grandmother revealed all of her cooking secrets and skills. Joann retired from West Orange Cove Consolidated ISD in 2013 after 16 years; this is when she decided to venture off into the restaurant business which was always a dream of hers.

In 2014, Joann successfully opened JoAnn’s Kitchen, which was short lived due to substantial damaged from Hurricane Harvey.

However, Joann was blessed to be able to relocate to a new building that was double the size of her previous location. Joann’s Kitchen is located at 2612 Lutcher/Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas. Hours of operation for Joann’s Kitchen are Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can call in your order and pick it up, or you can eat in the spacious dining area. Joann serves a wide variety of soul food, with oxtails and smothered pork chops among the favorites.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc,/ Executive Board Member for NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & Owner of Livol LLC