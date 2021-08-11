Lady Bobcats throttle PAM in season opener

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats cruised to a sweep in their 2021 volleyball season opener Tuesday night as they downed the Port Arthur Memorial Lady Titans 25-11, 25-9, 25-12.

Mackenzie Haley powered the Lady Bobcats with 12 kills while Madison Greenway notched eight and Kenadie Dubois six.

Faith Burnette set the offense up well with 22 assists while Brianna Moore had 10.

Greenway served up eight aces and Burnette had three. Harleigh Rawls had seven digs while Kylie Mouton had two blocks.

The Lady Bobcats won the freshman match 25-13, 25-10 and the JV match 25-20, 25-22.

The Lady Bobcats will participate in the Lumberton Tournament Thursday through Saturday.