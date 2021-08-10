expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:35 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 9, 2021:

  • Assault at the 800 block of Texas Street
  • Traffic problem at 1600 block of Green Ave.
  • Theft at the 2700 block of Holcomb Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 2nd and North
  • Abandon vehicle on Circle S
  • Assist other agency on Conroe
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at 16th and Feeder Road
  • Damaged property at the 1100 block of Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

LSCO celebrates four retiring nurses

Edward Jones donates supplies to BCISD

Orange Police Beat 8.9.21

Today is August 10

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar