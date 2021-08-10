Orange Police Beat 8.9.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 9, 2021:

Assault at the 800 block of Texas Street

Traffic problem at 1600 block of Green Ave.

Theft at the 2700 block of Holcomb Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 2 nd and North

and North Abandon vehicle on Circle S

Assist other agency on Conroe

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at 16 th and Feeder Road

and Feeder Road Damaged property at the 1100 block of Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department