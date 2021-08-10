Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.2-8.6.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 2 – August 6, 2021:

Zachary J. LeBlanc and Celina J. Fairchild

Dana M. Kullman and Sarah J. Zarate

Hunter R. Langley and Emily R. Guinther

Aaron W. Sagaribay and Leah N. Moreland

Andrew S. Aucoin and Nicole D. Martinez

Jake M. Kottenbrook and Nicole E. O’Bryant

Garrett M. Bilbey and Lasha’ L. Artis