expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.2-8.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 2 – August 6, 2021:

Zachary J. LeBlanc and Celina J. Fairchild

Dana M. Kullman and Sarah J. Zarate

Hunter R. Langley and Emily R. Guinther

Aaron W. Sagaribay and Leah N. Moreland

Andrew S. Aucoin and Nicole D. Martinez

Jake M. Kottenbrook and Nicole E. O’Bryant

Garrett M. Bilbey and Lasha’ L. Artis

More News

OrangeYouBold: Being intentional in thoughtful ways

The Postscript: Taking no chances

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.19-7.25.21

OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Business of the Week: JoAnn’s Kitchen

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar