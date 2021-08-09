Orange Police Beat 8.6-8.8.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 6 – August 8, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 6

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10.

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Allie Payne Road

Runaway reported at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Theft at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path

Theft at the 600 block of Dogwood Street

Theft at the 2400 block of 5 th

Recovery of stolen property at the 4000 block of Interstate 10

Burglar alarm at the 1200 block of Elm Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Miscellaneous incidents at the 3800 block of Tulane Road

Shoplifting at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive

Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street

Sunday, Aug. 8

Warrant at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Found property at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive

Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road

Runaway at the 800 block of Cordrey Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department