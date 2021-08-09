expand
August 10, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.6-8.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:01 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 6 – August 8, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 6

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10.
  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Runaway reported at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 7

  • Theft at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path
  • Theft at the 600 block of Dogwood Street
  • Theft at the 2400 block of 5th
  • Recovery of stolen property at the 4000 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglar alarm at the 1200 block of Elm Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 3800 block of Tulane Road
  • Shoplifting at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street

Sunday, Aug. 8

  • Warrant at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Found property at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Runaway at the 800 block of Cordrey Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

