Orange Police Beat 8.6-8.8.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 6 – August 8, 2021:
Friday, Aug. 6
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10.
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Allie Payne Road
- Runaway reported at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Theft at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path
- Theft at the 600 block of Dogwood Street
- Theft at the 2400 block of 5th
- Recovery of stolen property at the 4000 block of Interstate 10
- Burglar alarm at the 1200 block of Elm Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 3800 block of Tulane Road
- Shoplifting at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Warrant at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Found property at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
- Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road
- Runaway at the 800 block of Cordrey Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department