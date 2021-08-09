Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.12-7.18.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 12 – July 18, 2021:
Monday, July 12
- Assist Vidor Police Department at the 200 block of Hebert Street in Vidor
- Sexual assault of a child reported in Bridge City
- Suspicious circumstances at the 5600 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 6700 block of Foxtrot Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 200 block of Lawrence Road in Orange
- Threats at the 600 block of Pleasant Street in Vidor
Tuesday, July 13
- Animal cruelty at the 300 block of Great House Road in Vidor
- Narcotic incident in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of West G=Freeway Blvd, in Vidor
Wednesday, July 14
- Stolen vehicle at the 6800 block of Lazy Lane in Orange
- Theft at the 5600 block of North Main Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 5000 block of Furlough Road in Orange
- Theft at the 1500 block of West Freeway Blvd. in Vidor
- Animal bite reported in Orange
- Vicious animal near Farm to Market Road 1136 and Hartzog Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 6700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Trespass at the 6100 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4000 block of Bluebird Lane in Orange
Thursday, July 15
- Alarm at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Cruelty to animals at the 8900 block of Creek Road in Orange.
Friday, July 16
- Stolen vehicle at the 5000 block of Magnolia Lane in Orange
- Burglary at the 2100 block of Claire in Orange
- Animal bite on Honeysuckle in Orange
Saturday, July 17
- Burglary at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
- Assault at the 8900 block of Hollis Road in Orange
- Intoxicated person at the 4800 block of State Hwy 87 in Orange
Sunday, July 18
- Animal bite at the 1000 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office