Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.12-7.18.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 12 – July 18, 2021:

Monday, July 12

Assist Vidor Police Department at the 200 block of Hebert Street in Vidor

Sexual assault of a child reported in Bridge City

Suspicious circumstances at the 5600 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Disturbance at the 6700 block of Foxtrot Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 4200 block of Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 200 block of Lawrence Road in Orange

Threats at the 600 block of Pleasant Street in Vidor

Tuesday, July 13

Animal cruelty at the 300 block of Great House Road in Vidor

Narcotic incident in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of West G=Freeway Blvd, in Vidor

Wednesday, July 14

Stolen vehicle at the 6800 block of Lazy Lane in Orange

Theft at the 5600 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 5000 block of Furlough Road in Orange

Theft at the 1500 block of West Freeway Blvd. in Vidor

Animal bite reported in Orange

Vicious animal near Farm to Market Road 1136 and Hartzog Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 6700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Trespass at the 6100 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 4000 block of Bluebird Lane in Orange

Thursday, July 15

Alarm at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Disturbance at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Cruelty to animals at the 8900 block of Creek Road in Orange.

Friday, July 16

Stolen vehicle at the 5000 block of Magnolia Lane in Orange

Burglary at the 2100 block of Claire in Orange

Animal bite on Honeysuckle in Orange

Saturday, July 17

Burglary at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange

Assault at the 8900 block of Hollis Road in Orange

Intoxicated person at the 4800 block of State Hwy 87 in Orange

Sunday, July 18

Animal bite at the 1000 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office