Orange Police Beat 8.2-8.5.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 2 – August 5, 2021:

Monday, Aug. 2

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1442 and Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16 th Street and Cherry

Street and Cherry Illegal use of credit cards at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Trespassing on Sunset Circle B

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street

Disturbance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive

Found property at the 1900 block of Robin Ave

Traffic collision resulting in injury at 4 th and Burton

and Burton Damaged property at the 900 block of 9 th Street

Street Burglary at the 300 block of Decatur Ave

Deadly conduct at the 2500 block of Black Oak

Thursday, Aug. 5

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 6 th and Burton

and Burton Damaged property at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1400 block of West John Ave

Arson at the 2400 block of Post Oak Drive

Deadly conduct at the 1400 block of West Curtis Ave

Family offense at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Stolen vehicle at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department