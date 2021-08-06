Honor Flight Austin Applications Now Open

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Honor Flight Austin is now taking applications from WWII, Korea, & Vietnam veterans who wish to be a part of the Pearl Harbor commemorative Honor Flight on December 6-7th, 2021.

Honor Flight Austin is dedicated to honoring and serving veterans by providing this trip of a lifetime to our most senior veterans. The all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. includes visits to the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the White House.

WWII veterans are accepted state-wide and Korea and Vietnam Veterans are accepted if they reside in the 14 surrounding counties of Austin, Texas. For more information or to apply please visit: https://honorflightaustin.org/forms/. Additionally, any questions can be directed to Tina Lee with Honor Flight Austin at 512-585-5760 or tina.lee@honorflightaustin.org.

“I am thankful to Honor Flight Austin for providing this opportunity to our veterans and for designating their flight in December as the WWII Pearl Harbor Honor Flight. As an army veteran myself, I am touched by the recognition and opportunity created by Honor Flight Austin for these servicemen and servicewomen who have served our country when they were needed the most,” said State Representative James White. “We are thankful to our veterans for preserving the liberties and freedoms we enjoy today.”

