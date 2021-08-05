Today is August 5

NATIONAL WORK LIKE A DOG DAY

On August 5th, National Work Like A Dog Day urges us to charge forth and meet every challenge we face. However, if you look to your dog for direction, confusion may set in.

The English language is confusing. Take, for instance, two common idioms we use in our everyday lives: “It’s a dog’s life” and “Work like a dog.”

“It’s a dog’s life” refers to dogs being able to laze around and sleep all day. Most dogs are companions. As members of our family, their biggest worry is when the next vet visit is. On the other hand, “work like a dog,” suggests just the opposite. It means working to your maximum ability for an extended length of time. How can these two phrases apply to our canine companions when they mean contradictory things?

When considering the training working dogs received and the value they provided to farms and businesses, the phrase “work like a dog” becomes clear. With their obedience and loyalty rooting out rodents or securing cattle, they performed tasks with purpose. Today, military and rescue dogs receive rigorous training and work hard alongside their human counterparts, too.

Either way, work like a dog for the rewards of a dog’s life.

HOW TO OBSERVE #WorkLikeADogDay

You can celebrate by either working very hard or – if you’d rather – simply by sharing on Social Media just how hard you work. There are other ways to celebrate, too:

Watch videos of working dogs doing what they’re trained to do.

Learn about the training of working dogs.

Make a video about your average workday.

NATIONAL WORK LIKE A DOG DAY HISTORY

Although the origins of “work like a dog” are not known, it most likely refers to actual working dogs. Sheepdogs and sled dogs are good examples. Since breeds like these have the instincts for certain types of work, they derive a kind of pleasure from the work they do.

NATIONAL OYSTER DAY

Get slurping on August 5th with National Oyster Day! Oysters are enjoyed as a seafood in many parts of the world.

Did you know there are over 100 different species of oysters? Interestingly, oysters tend to take on the characteristics of the water in which they live. Because of this, they’re typically named after the body of water in which they grow.

While many people enjoy fresh oysters raw, the shellfish can also be savored in multiple other ways. As a side dish, oysters add immense flavor to Thanksgiving dressing. They also make delicious stews, soups, and chowders. Other recipes will bake, grill or broil the oysters with or without the shell.

These mollusks provide valuable nutrients whether eaten cooked or raw. Since oysters supply a high amount of vitamins B12 and A, they may benefit heart, skin, and brain health. These vitamins also support lung and kidney function. Additionally, oysters benefit the environment since their valves are capable of cleansing an ecosystem of pollutants.

Here are some other exciting oyster facts:

The Chesapeake Bay produces more oysters in the world than any other body of water.

The world loves oysters! We consume almost two billion pounds of oysters each year around the world.

Illustrating how the body of water influences the flavor of the oysters, the east and west coast U.S. oysters taste very different from each other. On the east coast, oysters tend to be smaller, milder and saltier. However, west coast oysters take on a creamy texture and a sweet flavor.

Only one out of every 10,000 oysters will produce a pearl.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NATIONALOYSTERDAY

Make or order a dish that uses oyster as one of its main ingredients. Try this Grilled Oyster recipe or share a recipe with us. You can celebrate in other ways, too.

Read up on oysters. We suggest The Essential Oyster: A Salty Appreciation of Taste and Texture by Rowan Jacobsen or Appreciating Oysters: An Eater’s Guide to Craft Oysters from Tide to Table by Dana Deskiewicz.

Watch the documentary The Oyster Divers by Erin DeJesus.

Explore the world of cooking with oysters.

Grilled oysters recipe, original link (https://www.myrecipes.com/ recipe/grilled-oysters-0)

Ingredients