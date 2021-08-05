Korean Conflict Program

On Monday, August 16, a program honoring veterans who served in Korea will take place at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall, located at 5303 North 16th Street (Hwy. 87 north), Orange, Texas. The program will feature special recognition of those veterans who served in Korea as well as a short video about the conflict.

The program is open to everyone and would be a great way to inform teenagers about an important time in our nation’s history. For further information, contact John Clark at 409-883-0264.