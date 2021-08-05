expand
August 6, 2021

Bobcat season tickets information

By Van Wade

Published 1:05 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Orangefield Bobcats 2020 Season Ticket holders for football must purchase their tickets by Friday, Aug. 6.

2020 Season Ticket holders may exchange or buy more tickets Aug. 9-10 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

The 2021 Season Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.

Season Ticket prices for the five home games are $6 which comes to $30 for the season. They are cash and checks only.

For information, please contact Melanee Scales at 735-4504 or email mscales@orangefieldisd.net.

