Orange County 4-H would like to invite everyone to our 4-H Open House on Tuesday, August 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 Orange. 4-H is not just about livestock, we also offer food & nutrition, fashion & interior design, robotic, equine, shotgun sports just to mention a few. There will be a petting zoo, popcorn, hotdogs, drinks, games, information booths for each club, and more. 4-H is for youth ages 8 (and in the 3rd grade) to 18 and clover buds ages 5 to 8. If you are an adult and would like to volunteer with 4-H, come on out and see what we have to offer. Orange County 4-H is through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and we are located in the same building as the Expo Center. Have questions, contact our office at 409-882-7010.