Today is August 4

NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DAY

On August 4th, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day gives us an opportunity to dunk American’s #1 favorite cookie. Whether yours are homemade or store bought, pour a glass of milk and enjoy.

Without chocolate chips, the cookie would still be number one. Or would it?

For that reason, we also recognize Ruth Graves Wakefield on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Thanks to her inventiveness and curiosity, chocolate chips and a cookie dough go together. And for this reason, we hover around ovens savoring the moment the timer dings.

How the Chocolate Chip Cookie Began

Imagine if Ruth Graves Wakefield hadn’t run out of baker’s chocolate for her cookie recipe that day in 1937. Because that’s what happened. The cookie recipe she was preparing called for baker’s chocolate and would have blended smoothly into the dough. However, she was out. And what if Mrs. Wakefield hadn’t considered using semi-sweet chocolate instead? She figured it would just melt into the dough and work much like the baker’s chocolate.

Or, what if someone had interrupted Ruth Graves Wakefield that day and caused the cookies to burn and ruin the experiment?

Well, none of that happened. Instead of interruptions or doubts, the baker added the chocolate to the dough. Moments later the mouthwatering aroma began to waft from Mrs. Wakefield’s oven. Perhaps the smell lured a child into the kitchen. Or maybe a guest at the Tollhouse Inn she and her husband owned. We may not know the finer details of the day the chocolate chip cookie came to be. However, we do know Ruth Graves Wakefield made it happen.

And if it weren’t for her, we wouldn’t know the ecstasy of warm chocolate chip cookie melting on our tongue. We know that feeling. When our eyes close in heavenly satisfaction and a perfect smile graces our face. No, if it weren’t for Ruth Graves Wakefield, entire generations would be denied the bliss that is a chocolate chip cookie.

We could even go so far as to say she is responsible for all those other nuggets of goodness. Those morsels of butterscotch, peanut butter, and white chocolate we enjoy in much the same way we enjoy our chocolate delights. Nothing, though, rates quite as high as the chocolate chip cookie Ruth Graves Wakefield brought to us in 1937. No, nothing.

HOW TO OBSERVE #ChocolateChipCookieDay

Make your favorite chocolate chip cookies and throw some extra chocolate chips into the mix! Give this recipe a try. Other ways to celebrate the day include:

Read the book Ruth Graves Wakefield: One Smart Cookie by Sarah Howden

Visit your favorite bakery and give them a shout out, too.

Organize a chocolate chip cookie bake-off. It could even be a fundraiser for a local charity.

Try recipes from Ruth Wakefield’s Toll House: Tried and True Recipes.

Post on social media using #ChocolateChipCookieDay.

