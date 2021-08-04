OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Create, don’t wait for opportunities

This month I will be featuring businesses. Check out this company, Konnect Kraze by AuTKonnect.

Carmyn Thompson:

I attended West Orange Stark HighSchool. I went to Lamar University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree and became the first in my family to receive a Masters Degree and create and build a tech company, mobile app and first-generation entrepreneur while facing the challenges of being a young mother at an early age. I am from a small town where resources are limited and I have strived to bring more resources, events based on families needs such as our mobile app AuTKonnect which has allowed me to help my community grow and have more resources that are needed and easily accessible in my community. I have been able to continue accomplishing these goals and continue to build our company as a wife, mother of two young children and working a full time job as a clinical instructor for Lamar University Speech and Hearing Science Department. A quote that has helped me and continues to help me through my distance traveled is by Madam C.J. Walker “Don’t sit and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them!”

Catherine Freeman:

I was adopted & raised by my grandparents in Beaumont, TX. I attended Ozen Highschool and then I attended Lamar University. I am the first in my family to receive my Master’s degree. I am a first generation college student and I am also a first-generation entrepreneur. I am building our company AuTKonnect, while working and raising a family. My husband and kids are my greatest motivation. I am honored to be an advocate for my daughter and also bring my expertise to the work that I do building AuTKonnect.

A quote that has helped me and continues to help me through my distance traveled is by “You only fail, once you decide to give up.”

We are both licensed speech language pathologists and also provide speech therapy services. We have created an app called AuTKonnect (Autism Konnect) which allows families to search for sensory friendly events & vacations, adaptive activities and more. We started providing sensory friendly birthday parties, activities and events for children with autism & special needs. However, due to COVID, we had to pivot and launch our Konnect Kraze subscription boxes to provide speech & language activities, sensory fun and resources to doorsteps. Konnect Kraze by AuTKonnect is a quarterly subscription box for children with autism & special needs. Each quarter includes speech & language activities/tips, sensory friendly apparel, sensory toys/tools, guest experts and other resources!!

Contact us at hello@konnectkraze. com. Download the AuTKonnect App and visit our website at https://konnectkraze.com

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc,/ Executive Board Member for NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & Owner of Livol LLC