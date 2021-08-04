Community Calendar 8.5 – 8.7.21

Aug. 5

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5 at Lutcher Theater in Orange.

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The next meeting of the board and volunteers of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, August 5, 5:30 p.m. at the Orange Depot, 1210 Green Avenue. Refreshments will be served, as the Covid restrictions have been removed.

Discussions will center around fall planning, including our newly scheduled Depot Day on Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on the grounds. Families are encouraged to bring their children for the fun rides and activities that day. The children will also enjoy the newly installed model railroad running around the walls in the Reception area. Our major sponsor, DOW Chemical, is underwriting the fees for the rides, so the entire event will be free, except for food and other items for sale.

Also on the agenda at the meeting will be planning for our December event, Christmas at the Depot, as well as future programs to be held for the public. We always encourage friends and associates who would like to volunteer to attend the meeting. Further information can be obtained by calling 409-330-1576 or visit the website, www.orangetxdepot.org

Aug. 7

Back to School Cuts and Backpacks

This is FREE to the community and is open for grades PREK – 12th Grade only from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at 1541 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX 77630. This will be held at HAIR & CO. and is free to the public. Limit one backpack per student present. Kona Ice is partnering with us giving out one FREE Shaved Ice per student. For more info call 409-332-7514