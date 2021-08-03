expand
Van Wade/Orange Leader The Bridge City Lady Cardinals celebrate a point last season. The Lady Cardinals almost return their entire team intact as they look to defend the District 22-4A title.

2021 Orange County Volleyball schedules

By Van Wade

Published 11:58 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Here is the 2021 Orange County volleyball schedules:

LC-M

Aug. 9: at Liberty

Aug. 10: at Hardin

Aug. 12-14: at Aldine Tournament

Aug. 17: at Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 20: at West Brook

Aug. 24: Deweyville

Aug. 26-28: at Dayton Tournament

Aug. 31: at Woodville

Sept. 3: at United

Sept. 7: Lumberton*

Sept. 10: at WO-S*

Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 14: Vidor*

Sept. 21: at Orangefield*

Sept. 24: at Silsbee*

Sept. 28: at Bridge City*

Oct. 1: at Lumberton*

Oct. 5: WO-S*

Oct. 8: at Vidor*

Oct. 15: Orangefield*

Oct. 19: Silsbee*

Oct. 22: Bridge City*

ORANGEFIELD

Aug. 10: PA Memorial

Aug. 12-14: at Lumberton Tournament

Aug. 17: at Liberty

Aug. 20: Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 26-28: Orangefield Tournament

Aug. 27: Anahuac

Aug. 31: Deweyville

Sept. 3: at Hardin-Jefferson

Sept. 7: at Silsbee*

Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 14: Bridge City*

Sept. 17: at Lumberton*

Sept. 21: WO-S*

Sept. 24: LC-M*

Sept. 28: Vidor*

Oct. 5: Silsbee*

Oct. 8: at Bridge City*

Oct. 12: Lumberton*

Oct. 15: at WO-S*

Oct. 19: at LC-M*

Oct. 22: at Vidor*

BRIDGE CITY

Aug. 10: at Evadale

Aug. 12-14: at Woodville Tournament

Aug. 17: Beaumont United

Aug. 19-21: at Dickinson Tournament

Aug. 20: at Liberty

Aug. 24: Kelly

Aug. 27: Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 31: Huffman

Sept. 2-4: at Santa Fe Tournament

Sept. 3: Nederland

Sept. 7: Vidor*

Sept. 14: at Orangefield*

Sept. 17: Silsbee*

Sept. 24: at Lumberton*

Sept. 28: WO-S*

Oct. 1: at LC-M*

Oct. 5: at Vidor*

Oct. 8: Orangefield*

Oct. 12: at Silsbee*

Oct. 19: Lumberton*

Oct. 22: at WO-S*

Oct. 26: LC-M*

WO-S

Aug. 12-14: at Lumberton Tournament

Aug. 17: East Chambers

Aug. 20: Deweyville

Aug. 24: at Buna

Aug. 26-28: at Warren Tournament

Aug. 27: at Beaumont Legacy

Aug. 31: at Kirbyville

Sept. 3: Cleveland

Sept. 7: Beaumont United

Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 14: at LC-M*

Sept. 17: Vidor*

Sept. 21: at Orangefield*

Sept. 24: Silsbee*

Sept. 28: at Bridge City*

Oct. 1: Lumberton*

Oct. 8: LC-M*

Oct. 12: at Vidor*

Oct. 15: Orangefield*

Oct. 19: at Silsbee*

Oct. 22: Bridge City*

Oct. 26: at Lumberton*

VIDOR

Aug. 10: at Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 12-14: at Woodville Tournament

Aug. 17: Hardin-Jefferson

Aug. 20: Nederland

Aug. 24: at East Chambers

Aug. 26-28: at Splendora Tournament

Aug. 31: at Liberty

Sept. 3: Tarkington

Sept. 7: at Bridge City*

Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 10: Conroe

Sept. 14: Lumberton*

Sept. 17: at WO-S*

Sept. 21: LC-M*

Sept. 24: Jasper

Sept. 28: at Orangefield*

Oct. 1: Silsbee*

Oct. 5: Bridge City*

Oct. 8: at Lumberton*

Oct. 12: WO-S*

Oct. 15: at LC-M*

Oct. 22: Orangefield*

Oct. 26: at Silsbee*

 

