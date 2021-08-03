2021 Orange County Volleyball schedules
Here is the 2021 Orange County volleyball schedules:
LC-M
Aug. 9: at Liberty
Aug. 10: at Hardin
Aug. 12-14: at Aldine Tournament
Aug. 17: at Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 20: at West Brook
Aug. 24: Deweyville
Aug. 26-28: at Dayton Tournament
Aug. 31: at Woodville
Sept. 3: at United
Sept. 7: Lumberton*
Sept. 10: at WO-S*
Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 14: Vidor*
Sept. 21: at Orangefield*
Sept. 24: at Silsbee*
Sept. 28: at Bridge City*
Oct. 1: at Lumberton*
Oct. 5: WO-S*
Oct. 8: at Vidor*
Oct. 15: Orangefield*
Oct. 19: Silsbee*
Oct. 22: Bridge City*
ORANGEFIELD
Aug. 10: PA Memorial
Aug. 12-14: at Lumberton Tournament
Aug. 17: at Liberty
Aug. 20: Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 26-28: Orangefield Tournament
Aug. 27: Anahuac
Aug. 31: Deweyville
Sept. 3: at Hardin-Jefferson
Sept. 7: at Silsbee*
Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 14: Bridge City*
Sept. 17: at Lumberton*
Sept. 21: WO-S*
Sept. 24: LC-M*
Sept. 28: Vidor*
Oct. 5: Silsbee*
Oct. 8: at Bridge City*
Oct. 12: Lumberton*
Oct. 15: at WO-S*
Oct. 19: at LC-M*
Oct. 22: at Vidor*
BRIDGE CITY
Aug. 10: at Evadale
Aug. 12-14: at Woodville Tournament
Aug. 17: Beaumont United
Aug. 19-21: at Dickinson Tournament
Aug. 20: at Liberty
Aug. 24: Kelly
Aug. 27: Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 31: Huffman
Sept. 2-4: at Santa Fe Tournament
Sept. 3: Nederland
Sept. 7: Vidor*
Sept. 14: at Orangefield*
Sept. 17: Silsbee*
Sept. 24: at Lumberton*
Sept. 28: WO-S*
Oct. 1: at LC-M*
Oct. 5: at Vidor*
Oct. 8: Orangefield*
Oct. 12: at Silsbee*
Oct. 19: Lumberton*
Oct. 22: at WO-S*
Oct. 26: LC-M*
WO-S
Aug. 12-14: at Lumberton Tournament
Aug. 17: East Chambers
Aug. 20: Deweyville
Aug. 24: at Buna
Aug. 26-28: at Warren Tournament
Aug. 27: at Beaumont Legacy
Aug. 31: at Kirbyville
Sept. 3: Cleveland
Sept. 7: Beaumont United
Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 14: at LC-M*
Sept. 17: Vidor*
Sept. 21: at Orangefield*
Sept. 24: Silsbee*
Sept. 28: at Bridge City*
Oct. 1: Lumberton*
Oct. 8: LC-M*
Oct. 12: at Vidor*
Oct. 15: Orangefield*
Oct. 19: at Silsbee*
Oct. 22: Bridge City*
Oct. 26: at Lumberton*
VIDOR
Aug. 10: at Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 12-14: at Woodville Tournament
Aug. 17: Hardin-Jefferson
Aug. 20: Nederland
Aug. 24: at East Chambers
Aug. 26-28: at Splendora Tournament
Aug. 31: at Liberty
Sept. 3: Tarkington
Sept. 7: at Bridge City*
Sept. 9-11: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 10: Conroe
Sept. 14: Lumberton*
Sept. 17: at WO-S*
Sept. 21: LC-M*
Sept. 24: Jasper
Sept. 28: at Orangefield*
Oct. 1: Silsbee*
Oct. 5: Bridge City*
Oct. 8: at Lumberton*
Oct. 12: WO-S*
Oct. 15: at LC-M*
Oct. 22: Orangefield*
Oct. 26: at Silsbee*