Today is July 31

Uncommon Instruments Awareness Day

The easiest way to celebrate Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day is simply to take some time researching the many and varied instruments of the musical world.

Explore the Pyrophone Organ

Otherwise known as the fire organ or the explosion organ (seriously), the Pyrophone Organ is powered by combustion. Which means that, to play it, a certain part of it needs to be on fire. Of course, it’s all perfectly safe – the organ itself can be powered by propane and gasoline, and the explosions that force exhaust down the pipes to make the sounds can be regulated. But still, it’s an explosion organ. Best stand back.

Or how about the Sharpsichord?

Henry Dagg has one of the coolest sounding job titles ever – Sound Sculptor. In his amazingly awesome role as Sound Sculptor, Dagg invented the equally cool-sounding instrument known as the Sharpsichord. It’s actually a gargantuan pin-barrel harp that contains 11 cylinders, and the pins strike internal strings as they rotate.

What uncommon instrument did you discover today?

Jump for Jelly Beans Day

It’s National Jump for Jelly Beans Day! Today, we encourage candy-lovers everywhere to jump for joy and show your appreciation for jelly beans. These tiny candies evolved from an ancient confection called “Turkish delight,” which was one of the earliest forms of hard candy. Our modern-day jelly beans gained popularity during the American Civil War. A candy company in Boston began marketing jelly beans as the perfect treat to send to soldiers, and soon everyone was hooked. One of the most famous jelly bean fans is President Ronald Reagan. He served them at his inauguration!

To celebrate National Jump for Jelly Beans Day, treat yourself to a delicious handful of jelly beans. Jump for joy when you stumble upon your favorite flavor!

National Raspberry Cake Day

What better way to celebrate National Raspberry Cake Day than baking a cake?

Raspberry Cake

Ingredients

1 package white cake mix (regular size)

1 package (3 ounces) raspberry gelatin

4 large eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 cup hot water

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sweetened raspberries, thawed, undrained

FROSTING:

1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sweetened raspberries, thawed, undrained

Fresh raspberries, optional

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, gelatin, eggs, oil and water; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes. Stir in raspberries.

Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool.

For frosting, in a large bowl, fold whipped topping into raspberries. Spread over cake. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator. Garnish with fresh raspberries if desired.

(Source: https://www.tasteofhome.com/)