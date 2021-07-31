Community Briefs 7.31.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Soap Making Class

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is having a Home & Body Essentials DIY Class. Come and ENJOY a fun day learning to make Home and Body products such as soap, sugar scrub and more. The class will be on Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $25 per person. It will be held at the Extension Office at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442. Class is limited to 15 participants so call to reserve your spot at 409-882-7010.

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Save the Date

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.