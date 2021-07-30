Vidor Police Beat 7.21-7.28.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 21 – July 28, 2021:

Wednesday, July 21

Public intoxication at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Assist other agency at the 1200 block of Main Street

Assault at the 500 block of Ivy Lane

Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street

Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of Main Street

Thursday, July 22

Ordinance violation at the 200 block of South Denver Street

Burglary at the 2700 block of Short Street

Friday, July 23

Warrant at the 900 block of Main Street

Found property at the 1600 block of Old 90

Sexual assault reported

Controlled substance at the 600 block of Old 90

Saturday, July 24

Warrant service at the 900 block of Main Street

Assault at the 18600 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Main Street

Monday, July 26

Warrant service on North Archie

Tuesday, July 27

Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Wednesday, July 28

Sexual assault reported

Fraud on Heritage Drive

Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Post Oak

Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of South Archie Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department