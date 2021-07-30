Orange Police Beat 7.29.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29, 2021:

Stolen vehicle at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive

Fail to ID fugitive from justice at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne

Warrant at the 2800 block of Enner Road

Assault at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance on Cove Drive

Two separate incidents of sexual assault reported.

Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.

Theft at the 1700 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of Coronado Place

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department