Orange Police Beat 7.23-7.27.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 23 – July 27, 2021:
Friday, July 23
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Warrant at the 2300 block of Texas
- Obstructing police at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assist other agency at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Public intoxication at the 1700 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Burton Ave
- Assault at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 1600 block of West Inwood Drive
- Animal attack at Coronado and 19th
- Assault at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street
- Warrant at the 3700 block of West Park
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
Saturday, July 24
- Damaged property at the 4300 block of 27th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Womack Road and Hwy. 90
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
- Trespassing at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Assist other agency at Sabine River turnaround
Sunday, July 25
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Link Ave
- Trespassing at the 1200 block of Palm Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Damaged property at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
Monday, July 26
- Sexual offense reported
- Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown
- Warrant at the 4400 block of 27th Street
- Found property at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Tuesday, July 27
- Public intoxication at Dahlia and Azalea
- Damaged property at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic problem at the 6400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 2500 block of Thunderbird Drive
- Escape/flight at the 6500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Green Ave
- Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 10th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department