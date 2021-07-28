Orange Police Beat 7.23-7.27.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 23 – July 27, 2021:

Friday, July 23

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Assault on Cove Drive

Warrant at the 2300 block of Texas

Obstructing police at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Assist other agency at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Public intoxication at the 1700 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Burton Ave

Assault at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 1600 block of West Inwood Drive

Animal attack at Coronado and 19 th

Assault at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street

Warrant at the 3700 block of West Park

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Saturday, July 24

Damaged property at the 4300 block of 27 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in injury at Womack Road and Hwy. 90

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Trespassing at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Assist other agency at Sabine River turnaround

Sunday, July 25

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Link Ave

Street and Link Ave Trespassing at the 1200 block of Palm Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Dupont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Monday, July 26

Sexual offense reported

Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown

Warrant at the 4400 block of 27 th Street

Street Found property at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, July 27

Public intoxication at Dahlia and Azalea

Damaged property at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

Traffic problem at the 6400 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 2500 block of Thunderbird Drive

Escape/flight at the 6500 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Green Ave

Street and Green Ave Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 10th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department