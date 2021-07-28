Orange Police Beat 7.16-7.22.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 16 – July 22, 2021:

Friday, July 16

Public intoxication at the 400 block of Front Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 1006

Controlled substance at the 500 block of Pier Road

Trespassing at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Saturday, July 17

Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of Camellia Ave

Warrant service at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

Assault at the 1400 block of Allie Payne Road

Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Edgar Brown

Stolen identity at the 200 block of 8th Street

Sunday, July 18

Evading detention at the 2200 block of Pacific Street

Miscellaneous incidents at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Warrant at the 1300 block of Green Ave

Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Monday, July 19

Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Found property at the 700 block of Lutcher Drive

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Assault on Sunset B Circle

Weapons offense at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

Tuesday, July 20

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Burton Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Juvenile problem at the 1900 block of 16 th Street

Street Missing person at the 2500 block of Thunderbird Drive

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Runaway at the 200 block of South Farragut Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave

Theft at the 2200 block of Westway Street

Wednesday, July 21

Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Assault at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 10 th Street

Street Theft at the 300 block of Decatur Ave

Thursday, July 22

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 3 rd Street

Street Miscellaneous incidents at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive

Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department