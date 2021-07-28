OP-ED: Story Over a Cup Distractions in the digital age

I try to usually not get into generational spats, but I want to address one I have become familiar with a lot lately.

In reality, it is not a curse of the just Zers and Millennials, but one which affects us all.

Distractions in the digital age.

When I was younger, there were not a lot of distractions for us.

As a proud GenX, the only thing really that could distract you at work, was, well work.

I could stare into space and daydream. I could even talk to a coworker or two.

But oh no, not like today.

The shinies are everywhere.,

Right now I am behind in writing this article.

I know this. The deadline fast approaches, and after finishing this, more beckons.

But, as I type, I have computer games that beckon. I have three books on Kindle I am wanting to finish. I have a few chapters in books I am writing I can work on.

I am sitting here rationalizing the idea where I could work on any or all of these and still get my work done.

If I didn’t sleep until the 22nd Century.

And just when I thought this was enough.

There is an app for that.

How is my candy crush saga going? A friend or a dozen can be texted. Hey, did you know there are millions of Reddit stories narrated on YouTube? Hey, ever want to know how to make a friendship cake?

It’s on YouTube as well.

Not a sports fan, but the Disney bundle gave me ESPN and there is a curling match on in a few minutes.

TikTok is lit. Some of the dog and cat videos are amazing. Especially considering all the neat tricks mine do are spontaneous and never when they are supposed to do it.

The list goes on and on.

Wait, have a message, one sec.

Sorry, where was I? Oh, how easy it is to become distracted in the digital era.

In a word, easy.

It is easy for those of us who grew up in the era of books, three stations, and limited information being pummeled at you to criticize those who come from modern times where they are bombarded with shinies.

We should not taunt the younger people for becoming distracted, we should actually be impressed they can process so much information at once and act like functioning adults.

I wish I could multitask a fraction as well.

And this, folks, is why I largely admire younger people. They can listen to one of us go Karen on them, answer a text or two from someone, do their work, play a game on their phone, while watching YouTube and commenting on Facebook.

All at the same time.

Instead of eschewing such skills, let’s get them to teach us their secrets.

On a side note, I was distracted so many times reading this, where the topic changed three times, mid writing. I walked the dogs, answered texts and even did the dishes.

As a teaser for the next article, I might have even solved a months old mystery.

I will clue you in on the next installment.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com