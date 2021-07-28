Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Restricting Transportation Of Migrants Due To COVID-19

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order restricting ground transportation of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities. The Executive Order also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of such violation and reroute such vehicles back to its point of origin or a port of entry. DPS also has the authority to impound a vehicle that violates the Executive Order.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”

View the Governor’s Executive Order.