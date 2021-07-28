Community Calendar 7.29-8.3.21

July 29

Ribbon Cutting – Skin Deep

Vidor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Skin Deep at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at 18635 Interstate 10 in Vidor, next door to Rikenjaks.

July 31

Let’s Glow Crazy

Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636

Aug. 3

OC Historical Society Meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will tour the Cormier Museum in Orangefield on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The museum consists of two large prefab buildings full of relics going back over 100 years. There are walk in replicas of buildings that existed in the community of Orangefield during the local oil boom. The many photographs give a good depiction of the early history of the oil field. Paul Cormier also collected toys and his museum has a large collection. The discovery of oil put Orange County “on the map” and the museum captures the event. This museum is a “must see” so mark your calendar. The public is welcome. The Board of Directors will have a short meeting in the museum starting at 6 p.m.