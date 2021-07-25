expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2021

Alzheimer’s Insights: Come take a walk with us

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:44 am Sunday, July 25, 2021

Scott Finley

We’re fast approaching the season for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Current plans are to be back LIVE and in person this year!  No matter where you live, there’s a Walk close to you!

Our Texas Walks and dates are:

Belton                                           September 11

San Angelo                                   September 11

Wichita Falls                                 September 25

Katy                                              September 25

Austin                                           September 25

Amarillo                                        September 25

Lufkin                                           October 2

The Woodlands                             October 2

Waco                                            October 2

Round Rock                                  October 9

Longview                                      October 9

Galveston                                     October 9

Abilene                                         October 9

Victoria                                         October 9

New Braunfels                               October 9

Sherman-Denison                         October 16

Texarkana                                     October 16

Beaumont                                     October 16

Baytown                                       October 16

Bryan/College Station                    October 16

Grapevine                                      October 16

San Antonio                                   October 16

Midland-Odessa                            October 16

Grandscape (The Colony)              October 23

Nacogdoches                                October 23

El Paso                                         October 23

South Padre Island                        October 23

Sugar Land                                   October 30

Fort Worth                                     October 30

Waxahachie                                  October 30

Weatherford                                  October 30

Lubbock                                        October 30

Dallas                                           November 6

Houston                                        November 6

Laredo                                          November 6

Edinburg                                       November 6

Fredericksburg                              November 13

Tyler                                             November 13

Corpus Christi                               November 13

Arlington                                       November 20

That’s a lot of Walks!   40, to be exact.  Part of the over 600 being held nationally this year.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research – all made possible by people like you.

Go to www.act.alz.org and find your walk today, and join us.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas.  He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org

More News

UTMB opening testing sites, adjusting policy in response to increasing COVID patients

Robertson signs with Windy City Thunderbolts

Katy resident admits to fraud

Port Arthur Honduran national guilty of soliciting murder-for-hire of family members

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar