Let’s Glow Crazy Back to School Bash set for next week

Coming back bigger and better than ever, Teens Making a Difference (TMAD) is hosting a Let’s Glow Crazy Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion at 601 Division in Orange.

“This is our event. Ours as in everyone who made it happen,” TMAD founder Nia Lewis said.

While the annual event was canceled for 2020 due to COVID, the event is expected to be bigger than the 2019 event.

“We will have free waffles donated by Waffle House,” Lewis said. “We will have more activities such as a climbing wall, a train, photo booth and bounce houses and slides.”

Four published children’s authors will also be on hand.

Melondy Roberson and James Ural joined together to create a children’s book called The Case of the Loose Tooth. The illustrations are by Ambadi Kumar. The book was published by Independent Publishing Platform.

Melondy is the poetic author of Just Simply Me and A Journey Traveled. In children’s literature she is the author of the mini Adriann series featuring Adrian Takes a Stand, Adriann’s Choice and Adriann’s Test Anxiety. The series is illustrated by Roszella Offord, Melondy’s older sister.

Melondy Roberson, originally from Orange, is a graduate of the West Orange Stark class of 2006.

Chase Fisher and Latitta Waggoner are the other two authors.

“We will have a live DJ, Shocker Shawn,” Lewis said. “He will provide all kinds of music.”

With over 40 businesses participating, Lewis added it is also an opportunity to help bring businesses together and seen giving back to the community.

“We are asking everyone to wear bright colors,” Lewis said. “Because we are glowing. Everything is bigger and better this year. Our kids know how to shine bright.”

The event will include registering for back to school supplies from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. with the giveaway from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and door prize drawings at 1 p.m. One must be present at the time of the drawing to win.

“We have eight bicycles, candles and chrome books to giveaway,” Lewis said. “This event is for every one not just one group or class of people but everyone in the community.”

The event is a way to celebrate the end of summer and returning to school.