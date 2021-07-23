Today is July 23

National Gorgeous Grandma Day

Tell Grandma she is gorgeous today! Gorgeous Grandma Day recognizes all women of a certain age, whether they are grandmothers or not. On Gorgeous Grandma Day, let the grandmothers in your life know how much they mean to you.

***

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Since Americans love vanilla ice cream so much, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that vanilla is the most common flavoring in North America for ice cream. In fact, many people consider vanilla ice cream to be the default flavor.

What is your favorite way to eat ice cream? In a cone? A sundae? A banana split?

***

Tastes better than it sounds

Who would have thought that a serving of Macaroni and Cheese could be so refreshing on a hot summer day? The Association of Mature Citizens [AMAC] reports that the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Company churned up a batch of Mac and Cheese flavored ice cream and it did the trick and got an “overwhelming response.” The folks at Van Leeuwen boasted of its success on social media saying they were sold out in quick time.

***

World Sjogren’s Day

Sjogren’s (SHOW-grins) syndrome is a disorder of your immune system identified by its two most common symptoms — dry eyes and a dry mouth. The condition often accompanies other immune system disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.