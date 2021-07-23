Donald Dean Sibert, 69, of Orange, Texas died Monday, July 19th in Dallas, Texas with family by his side. Born in Davenport, Iowa in 1951, Don spent his childhood in Iowa with frequent trips to the family farm in Kansas. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a MS in Chemical Engineering in 1978. From there, Don moved to Orange where he was a resident for 43 years and spent his entire career as an engineer for Dupont. Don’s passion was Orange Community Players (OCP) where he served as president for many years, worked on countless productions, and cherished the friendships he made along the way.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Jim Sibert, of Orange. Son to Virginia Sibert of Orange; brother to Dick Sibert of Copper Canyon and Dave Sibert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; father to Jimmy Sibert and his wife Alicia of Southlake and Bobby Sibert of Dallas; grandfather to Henry and Marion Sibert of Southlake. Don was loved by many.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 26th at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Southlake, TX, in Walton Chapel, Rev. Kyle Roberson officiating.