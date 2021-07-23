Floy Carlene “Carla” Hickingbottom entered heaven on July 22, 2021. She was born on May 1, 1944, in Orange, Tx, the only child of Carl and Nadine Cason.

Carla married her high school sweetheart Billy Hickingbottom. They spent 43 years together growing a family and serving God. They loved to travel across America in their RV and help construct, build, and plant churches.

After Billy’s passing in 2004, Carla devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, as well as sharing her faith with others. She participated in the Prison Ministry at the women’s prison in Burnet, Tx. She also loved to go on short term mission trips to share her faith. Over the years, she traveled to Thailand, Kenya, Panama, and Guatemala.

In the years before passing, Carla devoted her time to study the word of God. She spent hours reading her Bible, praying, and journaling her prayers. Carla was a true prayer warrior. She was an encouraging member of First Baptist Church Marble Falls and was the first smile and greeting that people encountered as they entered the church each Sunday morning.

Carla is preceded in death by her husband, William Jarrett “Billy” Hickingbottom, Jr. and her parents Carl and Nadine Cason.

Those left to remember her are her sons and their wives: Todd and Pam Hickingbottom and Kent and Sherii Hickingbottom. She also leaves behind five grandchildren that adore her: Kelsy, Tyler, Cason, Claire, and Cate.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 31, 2021, at 10:30 am, at First Baptist Church Marble Falls, and will be streamed live at www.discoverfirst.com/carla.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Mission Center of the First Baptist Church, Marble Falls, Tx.

Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com